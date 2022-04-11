DNB Markets Lowers Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) to Hold

DNB Markets lowered shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Elisa Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Elisa Oyj from €54.00 ($59.34) to €53.00 ($58.24) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of ELMUF opened at $59.47 on Friday. Elisa Oyj has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $65.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.89.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

