disBalancer (DDOS) Market Cap Achieves $2.54 Million

disBalancer (DDOS) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 11th. disBalancer has a total market cap of $2.54 million and $242,787.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, disBalancer has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. One disBalancer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get disBalancer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00043799 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.01 or 0.07367176 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,826.55 or 1.00058221 BTC.

About disBalancer

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,516,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,077,045 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade disBalancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase disBalancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for disBalancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for disBalancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.