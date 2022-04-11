Digital Fitness (DEFIT) Price Down 14.7% This Week

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last week, Digital Fitness has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. Digital Fitness has a market cap of $2.99 million and $343,552.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Fitness coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00043638 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.22 or 0.07390569 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,743.45 or 0.99932192 BTC.

Digital Fitness Profile

Digital Fitness’ total supply is 49,994,757 coins and its circulating supply is 26,113,781 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp

Digital Fitness Coin Trading

