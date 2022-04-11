Diamond (DMD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $11,644.00

Diamond (DMD) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Diamond has a market capitalization of $6.23 million and approximately $11,644.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can now be bought for about $1.69 or 0.00004155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Diamond has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Diamond

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,676,717 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars.

