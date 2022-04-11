Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates $210.00 Price Target for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $190.43.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $170.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple has a 52-week low of $122.25 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.98.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

