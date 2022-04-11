Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Target Price to $26.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Invesco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.05.

NYSE IVZ opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.29. Invesco has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $29.71.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Invesco will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $3,920,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 250,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $5,866,454.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,455,690 shares of company stock worth $181,071,234. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 45,473,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718,084 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,085,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,307,000 after purchasing an additional 255,634 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,844,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,829 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,099,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Invesco by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,867,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,248,000 after acquiring an additional 654,338 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

