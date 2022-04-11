Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Raised to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has $15.40 target price on the bank’s stock.

DB has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.20 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €14.00 ($15.38) to €15.00 ($16.48) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.72.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $12.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $16.70.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 51.2% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 17,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.9% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 40,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.4% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 182,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 38,192 shares in the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

