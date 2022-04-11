Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target to $24.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on T. Raymond James lowered their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

T opened at $24.14 on Monday. AT&T has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $172.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average of $24.69.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of T. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

