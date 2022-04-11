Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.13.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 22.5% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 331,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 133.3% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 993,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,311,000 after buying an additional 240,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $36.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.48 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.59. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

