Delta Air Lines (DAL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.34) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.53) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Delta Air Lines to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $36.74 on Monday. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.48 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.59.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 8,852 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 161,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after buying an additional 19,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 71,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

About Delta Air Lines (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.