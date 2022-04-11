DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 328,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 11,968 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Maximus were worth $26,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Maximus in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Maximus by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Maximus by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 840 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Maximus by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Maximus by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

MMS traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.96. 357,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,240. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.04 and a 1-year high of $96.05.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.32. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Maximus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

