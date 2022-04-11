DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 6,982 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 210,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,982 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $12,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 199.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,658,229.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.14.

IR traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.46. The stock had a trading volume of 37,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.93. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

