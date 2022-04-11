DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 50,962 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 149,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 50,962 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $14,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 65,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 29,972 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.20.

NYSE LYB traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $102.01. 19,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.42. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

