DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 331,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 82,464 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $68,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

KEYS traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.79. 886,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.65 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on KEYS. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.69.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

