DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 184,322 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $35,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 653,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,931,000 after buying an additional 51,461 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 84,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 95,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,728,000 after acquiring an additional 35,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.60. 25,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,046. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.74. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $192.70. The firm has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 62.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,897,431.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $7,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,979 shares of company stock valued at $26,209,988 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

