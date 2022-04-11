DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 685,768 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 183,346 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $61,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,410.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.96. 2,406,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,852,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.08. The company has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

