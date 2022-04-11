DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 212,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $51,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on BioNTech from $366.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $255.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.12.

BioNTech stock traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,831. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $118.29 and a twelve month high of $464.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.21. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of -0.69.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.44 by $4.74. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.20% and a return on equity of 142.70%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1501.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 32.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

