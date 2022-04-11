DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 5,117 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $29,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 112.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,695,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $822,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,567 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,006,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,603,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $73,004,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 71.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,034,000 after acquiring an additional 161,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.78.

Synopsys stock traded down $11.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $308.44. The stock had a trading volume of 17,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,306. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $225.02 and a one year high of $377.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $310.42 and its 200 day moving average is $324.62.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Profile (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.