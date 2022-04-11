DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 4,673 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Shopify were worth $56,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 533.3% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 35.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 60.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $40.79 on Friday, hitting $603.18. 4,183,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,111,052. The stock has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $706.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1,133.92. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $510.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Shopify from $900.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $840.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,136.80.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

