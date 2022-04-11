DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 19,656 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,656 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.25% of Rockwell Automation worth $99,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $269.41. The stock had a trading volume of 472,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,785. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $272.76 and a 200-day moving average of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.65 and a 12-month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 52.21%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.65.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

