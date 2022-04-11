DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 274,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,555 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $24,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $500,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 261,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 100,452 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 230,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,122,000 after purchasing an additional 36,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,262 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

NYSE:APH traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.28. 1,652,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,856,652. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.96. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

About Amphenol (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.