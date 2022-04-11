DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $74.63 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.17% of American Electric Power worth $74,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.48.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $188,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,061 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.99. 2,179,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,902. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

