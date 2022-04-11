DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $55.33 Million Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 545.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 481,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406,935 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AGCO were worth $55,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 56.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AGCO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

NYSE AGCO traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,280. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.58. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $108.56 and a 12 month high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

