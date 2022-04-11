DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $32.35 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,327 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $32,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,247,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,865,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,520,000 after purchasing an additional 904,661 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 742.5% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 953,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after purchasing an additional 840,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,000,066,000 after purchasing an additional 806,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 37.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,416,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,657,000 after purchasing an additional 654,719 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

NYSE:SWK traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.27. The company had a trading volume of 18,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.97. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.62 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.94.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

In related news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.