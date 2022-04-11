DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $14.85 Million Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 117,392 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $14,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,627,000 after purchasing an additional 249,589 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,176,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,077,000 after buying an additional 34,784 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

ATO stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.32. The stock had a trading volume of 9,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,921. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.80 and a 52 week high of $122.11.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.