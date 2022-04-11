DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $13.15 Million Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,261 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,559 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NetApp were worth $13,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of NetApp by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $381,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,933 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NTAP. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.84.

Shares of NetApp stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.05. 17,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,983. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.45. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.04 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

About NetApp (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.