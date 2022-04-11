DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $108.64 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,671 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.20% of Dollar General worth $108,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DG. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

NYSE:DG traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,733,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,529. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $185.15 and a 12 month high of $246.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Dollar General Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.