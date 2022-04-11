DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 585.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,517 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Stantec were worth $16,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Stantec by 49.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 36.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

STN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,507. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Stantec had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $726.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.46 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

STN has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stantec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.62.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

