DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 105.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,849 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.28% of Franklin Electric worth $12,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FELE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 99.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 3,658.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 227.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FELE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Boenning Scattergood raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $262,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.56. 2,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.30. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.70 and a twelve month high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $432.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

