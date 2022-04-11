DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.18% of Voya Financial worth $13,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 671.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 194,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,897,000 after purchasing an additional 169,279 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $818,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $3,528,000.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,345 shares of company stock worth $3,127,985 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

VOYA stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.13. The stock had a trading volume of 13,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.85. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.97 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 4.90%.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.09.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

