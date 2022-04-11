DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 450 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $13,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 223.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 746,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,387,000 after purchasing an additional 515,318 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 505.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 450,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,695,000 after acquiring an additional 375,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,607,000 after buying an additional 234,392 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,673,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,842,000 after acquiring an additional 146,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $259.01. 12,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.27. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.09 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 13.50%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

