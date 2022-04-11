DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 131.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 515,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 292,249 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $24,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 24.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 105,520 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 9.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 7.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.91. 2,358,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,595. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average is $44.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $765.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.53%.

WERN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

