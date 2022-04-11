DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 642,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,550 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $42,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at $2,511,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE EHC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,393. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $89.68.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.09). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EHC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.89.

Encompass Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.