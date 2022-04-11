DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 2,931 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $15,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Ferrari by 2,025.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 324.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.27.

RACE traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $219.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,616. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $178.87 and a 52-week high of $278.78.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

