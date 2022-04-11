Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Takes Position in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 310,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned 0.12% of Gaotu Techedu as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 20.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOTU stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,247,424. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92. Gaotu Techedu Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $36.61.

Gaotu Techedu ( NYSE:GOTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $173.03 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 92.01% and a negative net margin of 47.02%.

Separately, CLSA raised Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.80.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

