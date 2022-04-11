Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 2,495 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd reduced its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX traded up $1.47 on Monday, reaching $147.97. The company had a trading volume of 33,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,440. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.02 and a fifty-two week high of $196.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.47 and its 200 day moving average is $159.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $148.31.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

