Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 1,394 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1,260.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,657,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,450,000 after purchasing an additional 19,139,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,878 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 231.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,625,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021,673 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,178,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,718 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 48,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $2,977,684.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $9,597,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 310,482 shares of company stock worth $19,207,032 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.09. 323,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,082,006. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $277.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $64.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.25 and a 200 day moving average of $58.28.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

