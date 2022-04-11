Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in WEX were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,370,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,660,000 after buying an additional 39,842 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 21.7% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,596,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of WEX by 40.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,119,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,212,000 after buying an additional 319,866 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,688,000 after buying an additional 227,848 shares during the period. Finally, Impactive Capital LP increased its stake in shares of WEX by 29.5% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 718,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,498,000 after buying an additional 163,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WEX shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.77.

Shares of NYSE WEX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.42. 2,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,847. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.79. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.01 and a 1-year high of $232.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16,648.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.69.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. WEX had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 0.01%. WEX’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

