Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 2,665.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNTX traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.98. 32,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,441. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.11. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $37.90.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.52 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GNTX. BNP Paribas began coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.65.

In related news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $166,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $976,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,354 shares of company stock worth $5,206,731. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

