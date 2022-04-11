Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Decreases Holdings in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,535 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in VirnetX were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in VirnetX by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in VirnetX in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VirnetX in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in VirnetX in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in VirnetX by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the period. 28.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VirnetX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of VHC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.79. 3,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,341. The stock has a market cap of $127.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $5.40.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.

