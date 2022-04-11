Davinci Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13,804.00 (DAC)

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 11th. Davinci Coin has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $13,804.00 worth of Davinci Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Davinci Coin has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Davinci Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Davinci Coin alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006619 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.74 or 0.00271626 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.24 or 0.00270421 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000415 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Davinci Coin Profile

Davinci Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Davinci Coin’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,478,561,025 coins. The official website for Davinci Coin is davinci.vision . Davinci Coin’s official Twitter account is @dacash_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Davinci Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DavinciCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Davinci Project was created to construct an ecosystem that encompasses cultural, artistic and other various fields while linking domestic and international exchanges in the network from the private sector. “

Buying and Selling Davinci Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Davinci Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Davinci Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Davinci Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Davinci Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Davinci Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.