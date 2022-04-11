Datamine FLUX Price Tops $0.22 (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (FLUX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Datamine FLUX has a total market capitalization of $266,395.42 and approximately $11,085.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000539 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00043685 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,045.55 or 0.07396054 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,065.64 or 0.99727127 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,199,964 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine FLUX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine FLUX using one of the exchanges listed above.

