DATA Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DTA)

DATA (DTA) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. DATA has a market cap of $673,682.22 and $1,876.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DATA has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DATA Coin Profile

DATA (DTA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,499,999,989 coins. The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The official website for DATA is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling DATA

