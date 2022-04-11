DAO Maker Market Cap Hits $172.13 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. DAO Maker has a market cap of $172.13 million and $3.06 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for approximately $2.46 or 0.00006016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00043441 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.50 or 0.07385384 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,077.41 or 1.00404687 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 69,934,847 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker Coin Trading

