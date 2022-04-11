Dana (NYSE:DAN) Now Covered by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dana from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays cut Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dana in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Dana in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Get Dana alerts:

Shares of DAN stock opened at $15.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average is $21.69. Dana has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

In other Dana news, insider Byron S. Foster acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $138,635.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dana by 120.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 546,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after acquiring an additional 298,533 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dana by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,348,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,420,000 after acquiring an additional 270,195 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Dana by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,561,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,457,000 after acquiring an additional 107,540 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Dana by 351.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 89,603 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dana in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,834,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.