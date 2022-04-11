Dai Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. During the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Dai coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC on exchanges. Dai has a total market capitalization of $9.40 billion and $264.93 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003377 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00035446 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00105996 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
- Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005302 BTC.
Dai Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “
Buying and Selling Dai
