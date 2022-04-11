DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM)

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of FEAM opened at $21.50 on Thursday. 5E Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50.
About 5E Advanced Materials (Get Rating)
