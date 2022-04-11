D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 573 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 265.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAL opened at $39.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 2.42. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.19.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 51,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,941,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,607 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.37.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

