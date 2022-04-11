D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 500 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.8% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 42.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $34.33 on Monday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.46.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.21). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $271.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -676.92%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

