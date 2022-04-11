D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,735 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,178,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2,364.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 28,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 27,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWK. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $237.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.00.

SWK opened at $140.92 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.62 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.21 and a 200-day moving average of $173.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.